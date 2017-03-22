5 killed in Mogadishu car bomb

Mogadishu: At least five people including government soldiers were on Tuesday killed and more than 10 others injured after a huge car bomb attack occurred at a checkpoint at National theater near Somali Presidential palace in Mogadishu, an official said.

Spokesman of Benadir regional Administration Abdifitah Omar Halane told reporters that the terrorist militant group of Al-Shabaab carried out the attack and killed government soldiers and civilians around the area, Xinhua reported.

"At least 5 people were killed in this terrorist attack and more than 10 others injured. Government soldiers, women and children are among the victims. The vehicle was a minibus filled with explosive elements," Halane said.

He added that the government soldiers tried their best to foil and preempt the attack. A security official who declined his name to be used for the media told Xinhua by phone that he saw 7 people including three government soldiers killed in the attack.

Abdulahi Osman Gure, director of Kulmiye radio, a local F.M station in Mogadishu, said that he saw many dead bodies. "The explosion was very loud and caused death and injuries. I saw more than five people who died on the spot, and many others including a journalist who were wounded," Gure told reporters in Mogadishu.

Ibrahim Mohamud Azhari, a state radio journalist, told Xinhua that he was very shocked and thought the blast around him. "I am very shocked when I heard the huge explosion which was deafening, I could not guess how something happened, it was a very terrifying blast," Azhari said.

The car bomb attack also caused mass destruction of the buildings near by. No group has claimed the responsibility of the latest attack in Mogadishu so far. But it comes hours after the Somali Prime Minister announced his cabinet ministers today.