Five people were killed in a farmhouse fire so intense that the first firefighters to arrive could not get inside to save the victims, authorities said. Three adults and two children lived in the two-story farmhouse just outside city of Fostoria, said Dean Henry, a spokesman for Seneca County.



Representation pic

The identities and ages of those killed were not released. Authorities said the first 911 call came early yeserday from a girl inside the home who was using her father's cellphone. Crews found three bodies in the morning and two more bodies later beneath some of the rubble. Parts of the house had collapsed, making it dangerous and difficult to search, Henry said.

"There was a lot of fire coming out of the front a lot of heavy smoke," said Chief Mark DeVault of the Bascom Joint Fire District. Nothing was left of the home's roof or front porch, and much of both floors were badly burned. The cause wasn't known yet.