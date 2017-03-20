5-month-old Manipur economic blockade is finally lifted

Imphal: The Manipur economic blockade imposed by the United Naga Council nearly five months ago was to be lifted from midnight yesterday, said an official statement after the talks among the Centre, the state government and the Naga groups.

The joint statement issued after the tripartite talks said there would be unconditional release of the arrested UNC leaders and all cases related to the economic blockade against the Naga tribe leaders and the student leaders will be closed.

The blockade was imposed by the UNC on November 1 to protest against the creation of seven new districts by the erstwhile O Ibobi Singh-led Congress government in the state.