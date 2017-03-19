5 naxals killed in Dantewada encounter

Raipur: Five naxals were killed while two armed personnel have been injured in an encounter with security forces in the worst Maoist violence-hit Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh yesterday.

Officials said the encounter took place in the Burgam village of the said district when a joint squad of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and District Reserve Group (DRG) of state police was out for operations. "The encounter is still on. Five naxals have been killed and their bodies are with the forces. An AK series assault rifle has also been recovered," a senior officer said.

Two DRG men have been injured and have now been evacuated, he added. The officer said the exact details of the operation will take time to emerge as the encounter spot is deep inside jungle area and cellular phone and wireless connectivity is extremely poor.

Reinforcement teams have been rushed in, the officer said. The 111 battalion of CRPF is leading the operation, sources said.