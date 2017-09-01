5 policemen, part of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's security, dismissed



Dr Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Five Haryana policemen, who were part of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's security and were charged with sedition, were dismissed from service yesterday, police officials said.

Sedition and attempt to murder charges were slapped against seven persons, including the five police personnel in charge of the Dera chief's security.

They had allegedly tried to free him when he was brought to the Panchkula Court complex to appear in a CBI court on Friday, after a special CBI court convicted him in a 15-year-old rape case, the police said.

They were sent to seven days in police remand, officials said. The arrested personnel were in the ranks of sub-inspector, assistant sub-inspector, head constable and constable, they said.

Ram Rahim for Padma!

More than 4,200 people recommended 'Saint Dr Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan' for a Padma award in 2017, while the self-styled godman and now rape convict proposed his own name for the honour five times.