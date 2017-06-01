5 things you don’t know about the peacock





Rajasthan High Court judge, Justice Mahesh Chand Sharma’s bizarre comment on peacock does not have sexual intercourse with peahen and peahen sire offspring with the help tears of the peacock had social media LOL. His bizarre gyan on mating of peacocks was followed by his another 'strong' statement that cow should be made the national animal of India.

While the uncanny 'peacock comment' is doing the rounds on internet, we thought of sharing something interesting with you on this beautiful feathery bird. Though we love the peacock for its colourful sight, beautiful look and alluring feather, yet there may be many secrets that the bird has not yet revealed. So, here is a list of 5 such unknown things about peacock that you would love to know:



1. The peacock’s tail makes up to 60 percent of its body length



2. When it rains, the peacock’s feather always work as umbrellas for then



3. Peacocks shed their feathers only once in a year, and they soon grow back to the usual length



4. Peahens are known to choose their partners by size, colour, and even the quality of the peacock’s tail



5. The stretch of a peacock’s feather is actually the elongated feathers of the upper tail. Under the upper tail, there are shorter feathers that are lifted by the bird to show colours of the upper feathers. Peacocks lift their tails and show colours to attract their female counterpart.