5 ways to get glowing skin during Diwali

Diwali is around the corner and everyone is gearing up for the festival of lights. After all, we all wish for a glowing skin during a festival and no celebration is complete without a spotless skin. Start with a personalised regimen of skin, hair, and nail care to move towards your project ‘dream skin’.

Since we are all short on time and running to make the two ends meet, we list 5 best and easy tips that will help you get a healthy skin and make you glow during Diwali.

1. Deal with chronic skin problem ASAP: If you are plagued with acne or any other skin problems, start getting facials done from a skilled skin therapist or drop in for skin spa at your nearest outlet. If the problem is a more severe one, consult your dermatologist before the festival.

2. Get rid of unwanted hair forever: Get rid of unwanted hair before Diwali to get a permanent glow. Consider permanent laser hair removal as your secret beauty mantra and forget about packing or using the razor before dressing up for Diwali or heading for a weekend getaway. It’s time to say bye-bye to ingrown hair, irritation, shaving and waxing.



3. Glow with superficial facial peels: Just one week is left for Diwali to arrive and it is time to go for light chemical peels like 'Milk peel' or 'Radiance peel'. It can help recover your shiny, tight facial skin and it a perfect palate for makeup devoid of nasty nooks and crannies. Light chemical peels also give an even skin tone with diminished lines and wrinkles. Do not forget the neck, chest and back areas if you are planning to wear a low-cut dress. Peels can do wonders for spotty, rough skin!



4. Treat your hands, nails, and hair too: Treat yourself with a manicure, pedicure and hair treatments like spa, Moroccan oil massage and smoothening. Consult a doctor for excessive hair fall.



5. Look relaxed with botox cosmetic: With all the stress, do you look like you are frowning when you are actually not. Botox can be put into those ‘Number 11’ lines between your brows and the crows’ feet at the side of your eyes. This will make you look totally relaxed before, during and even after Diwali celebrations. It can also be used to relax smile lines around the eyes and furrows on the forehead. Generally, one to two weeks ahead of the festival is the ideal time to go for a Botox cosmetic treatment. So, this is the perfect time to indulge in!