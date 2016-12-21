

Manavi Ingle died on Monday

A day after five-year-old Manavi Ingle fell to her death under mysterious circumstances from the lobby outside her 15th floor home in Byculla, her post-mortem revealed bruises on her body. Meanwhile, the Byculla police have questioned two female neighbours after Manavi’s father Ashok named them as suspects.

5-year-old Manavi was found in a pool of blood in the parking area on Monday after she fell from the 15th floor. The forensic department of KEM Hospital carried out a detailed post-mortem and found suspicious bruises. “There are abraded bruises on her body, the reasons for which are yet to be ascertained,” said a source from hospital, adding, “We have taken blood samples and are also going to carry out a histopathology test.” A forensic team would be examining the crime scene today. Manavi’s last rites were conducted yesterday.

Also Read: Mumbai: 5-year-old's post mortem reveals bruises as cops question two neighbours

Manavi’s parents suspect that someone threw her from the lobby, as she couldn’t have climbed the four feet boundary wall. As for the probe into her alleged murder, Ashok in his statement to the police has named neighbours Rekha Sutar and Sindhu Raut as suspects, as Ingle’s have had recurring disputes with these families.

While they had petty fights with Rekha, Sindhu had fought with them a fortnight ago, after which she had burnt Manavi’s school uniform in front of their flat. The matter was taken to Byculla police station that asked them to settle the matter amicably. Sindhu’s son later gave money to the Ingles to buy uniform as compensation. “We have questioned two women living on same floor and are trying to check some facts,” said an officer from Byculla police station. Police have not ruled out involvement of family members.