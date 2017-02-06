50,000 blankets in Chandigarh jails to be washed for first time



The blankets were normally kept in the sun to let the odour evaporate. Thinkstock pic for representation

Raipur: Over 50,000 blankets used in Chhattisgarh jails are set to be washed for the first time after a health check of 22,000 prisoners found that most were suffering from skin diseases and allergy due to the stinky blankets.

The blankets which were used for at least five years by prisoners were normally kept out in the sun to let the odours evaporate. The decision to wash the blankets has been taken after several complaints of skin diseases and allergy poured in.

"We have been permitted to procure washing machines at a cost of R40 lakh. Very soon, washing of blankets will be started in jails,” Director General (Jail) Girdhari Nayak said.

Another jail department official said, "The department recently conducted health examination of 22,000 prisoners lodged in jails of the state by holding camps during which it was found that most of them were suffering from skin-related diseases and allergy. During investigation, dirty blankets used by them were found to be a major reason behind it." The effort is being made under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.