50 people fall in Sanvordem river after bridge collapses in Goa village

Around 50 people fell into Sanvordem river at Curchorem village in Goa on Thursday evening as a dilapidated Portuguese-era bridge collapsed.
The bridge caved in when the state Fire And Emergency Services personnel were rescuing a youth who had jumped into the river apparently in a suicide bid.
"Around 50 people had gathered on the bridge to watch the rescue operation, and all of them fell into the river as it collapsed," a police official said. Some of them managed to swim ashore, he added.
The Fire And Emergency Services personnel started searching for others. Further details are awaited.
