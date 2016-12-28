50-year-old films suicide MMS before hanging self at Ambernath home



Babu Shaikh

A 50-year-old man hanged himself in his residence at Ambernath, but not before filming a suicide MMS blaming his daughter-in-law and her family for harassing him with a false police complaint.

On Sunday night, Babu Shaikh (50) was discovered hanging in his room by his son, Abdul. Just a few minutes before that, Babu had asked his son to show him how to make an MMS clip. When Abdul questioned him, Babu said he wanted to make a MMS clip of the nearby dargah. He then locked himself in another room. When Abdul knocked on the door and got no response, he broke open the door and found his father hanging. Abdul then checked the phone and found an MMS clip with his father’s suicide note.

In the video, Babu said that he would not wish it even upon his enemy to get a daughter-in-law like his. He said she had made false allegations against him.

According to the police, his daughter-in-law Heena had lodged a complaint against him, alleging that she was being harassed by him. She even claimed that he would follow her. But Babu had claimed that he had only instructed her how to behave in the house and asked her to wear decent clothes.

“Because of her complaint, I was too ashamed to even visit neighbours or relatives. The police should act against Heena, her brother Abdul and father Kasim Shaikh for harassing me,” he said in the video.

PI Balkrishna Wagh of Ambernath police station said, “Heena had told neighbours and relatives that Babu was following her. Babu claimed this was a baseless allegation that had given him a bad name. We have registered a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC against Heena, her father Kasim and her brother Abdul, but are investigating the matter as of now.”