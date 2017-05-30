50-year-old tree crushes four bikes in Thane



Four vehicles were damaged as the tree fell on them

Four bikes were crushed under a 50-year-old tree in Thane West last night. No one was injured.

Around 7 pm yesterday, a tree, reportedly over 50 years old, opposite a municipal school in Tembhi naka in Thane West fell on four vehicles -- three Scooty and a motorcycle -- parked close to it. Since there was no one in the vicinity around the time, no one was injured.

Officials from the civic disaster management cell and the fire brigade took two hours to clear the spot. An official from the disaster management cell said, "A tree at Kherwa Circle near Surat Apartments in Vartak Nagar fell. The fire brigade and the disaster management cell took almost two hours to clear the spot. No one was near spot at the time. Hence, no injury was reported."