50-yr-old, three others arrested for stabbing Junaid Khan

In all 5 people have been held for stabbing and killing the teen on board a Mathura-bound train



Junaid Khan was stabbed on a Delhi-Mathura train

Four persons, including a 50-year-old man, were arrested yesterday in connection with the stabbing of a Muslim youth onboard a Mathura-bound train, an incident which had led to led nation-wide outrage.

With the fresh arrests, the total number of accused persons held in the case has risen to five, the police said even though the man who had stabbed 17-year-old Junaid is still at large.

"We have arrested four more persons, including three youths, who are aged between 24-30 years and one 50-year-old man," Kamaldeep Goel, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Government Railway Police (GRP), Faridabad, said.

The sequence of events which led to the killing of the 17-year-old has also become clear to a large extent, he said.

According to Goel, it was the 50-year-old man arrested yesterday who had entered into an altercation with Junaid and his brothers over seat sharing. The mob also accused him and his three companions of carrying beef in their bags.

Junaid was stabbed to death while his brothers – Hashim and Sakir - were injured by a mob which allegedly hurled slurs against them onboard the Delhi-Mathura passenger train between Ballabgarh and Mathura stations last Thursday night.