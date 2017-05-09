500 cops to watch over Justin Bieber's concert at D.Y Patil stadium



Workers are adding finishing touches to the DY Patil Stadium

With over 45,000 fans expected to pour into Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium tomorrow (in pic), the police are leaving little to chance. Around 500 policemen will be deployed at various entry and exit points, and inside the venue," said Hemant Nagrale, Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai.

mid-day visited the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai late last night and found, at first glance, that it was eerily quiet. But on stepping in, this reporter discovered that the silence was the result of the intense focus with which work was going at the venue, as scores of staffers raced against time to complete the stage and prepare the grounds for visitors.

Since the ground is covered with grass, which can make it difficult for the audience to walk around or stand, workers were busy covering the stretch with artificial flooring, leaving one portion free for a special garden. Meanwhile, others started laying out chairs for the audience. Trucks were rolling in with equipment, while staffers put up Justin Bieber banners. Food outlets and brands stalls had already started coming up.

Parking facilities have been provided for around 15,000 vehicles at a nearby ground. All roads and open spaces near the stadium will be No Parking zones. There will, however, be a shuttle services from the parking lot to the venue.