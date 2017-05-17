50-yr-old man beaten to death with sticks in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district



Representation pic

A 50-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by some men in village Jugrajpur here, police said today. Girdhari Lal Tiwari was allegedly beaten to death by sticks in his village, under police station Shivratanganj in Amethi district, they said.

The cause of the incident was yet to be ascertained, police said. On complaint of Tiwari's son police have lodged an FIR against accused Kallu Trivedi, Shivlal Passi, Prem Passi, Ranjit Passi and Sanni Sipahi, SHO Shivratanganj Mohammad Hamid said.

All the accused belong to the same village, he said, no arrest has been made yet.