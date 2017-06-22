Thane: 54-year-old accused of molesting children was awarded best teacher prize

The best teacher award was bestowed on 54-year-old teacher, who has been accused of molesting five minor students. He received the accolade years ago from the mayor of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation.

All five children underwent medical tests.

According to The Times of India, police say that Balchandra Bhangale allegedly molested three boys and two girls in an empty classroom under the pretext of administering punishment on them.

Bhangale's arrest has come as a shock to the school's management, who asserted that they never received any complaints about him in his 27-year tenure.

The school's principal and trustee further added that they are cooperating with police investigations. An internal probe into the matter is also being conducted.