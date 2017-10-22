Mumbai: Contractors refuse to green-light BMC's new parking plan
'Shera threatened to send 10 men to rape me'
Photos: Parineeti Chopra looks in fab shape after drastic weight loss
IND vs NZ: Will Ajinkya Rahane retain his spot in playing XI in Mumbai today?
Mumbai food: Try experimental coffees at Chembur's all new Koffee Works
Egyptian security officials say at least 55 policemen, including 20 officers and 34 conscripts, have been killed in a shootout during a raid on a militant hideout near Cairo.
The officials said that the exchange of fire took place on Friday in the al-Wahat al-Bahriya area in Giza governorate. The officials say the death toll could increase.
Trending video
12 Niger soldiers killed in attack
Abidjan: Twelve paramilitary police were killed yesterday in a fresh attack in Niger’s restive southwest bordering Mali, Interior Minister Mohamed Bazoum said.
TagsEgyptian securityEgyptian policemenCairo attackshootout militant hideoutCairoInternational news
Feb 17, 2016, 01:36 IST
Sep 27, 2015, 07:55 IST
Sep 14, 2015, 09:57 IST
Feb 10, 2015, 08:06 IST
Oct 07, 2013, 14:54 IST
Feb 07, 2013, 06:59 IST
Oct 20, 2017, 18:48 IST
Oct 20, 2017, 17:19 IST
Oct 20, 2017, 15:34 IST
Oct 20, 2017, 13:40 IST
Oct 20, 2017, 12:22 IST
Oct 20, 2017, 11:10 IST
Oct 22, 2017, 06:00 IST
Oct 22, 2017, 10:04 IST
Oct 22, 2017, 08:52 IST
Oct 22, 2017, 08:31 IST
Oct 22, 2017, 08:25 IST
Oct 21, 2017, 15:36 IST
Oct 18, 2017, 12:19 IST
Oct 18, 2017, 10:57 IST
Oct 17, 2017, 09:24 IST
Oct 16, 2017, 20:11 IST
Oct 16, 2017, 10:12 IST
Oct 13, 2017, 12:58 IST
Oct 22, 2017, 09:36 IST
Oct 22, 2017, 09:28 IST
Oct 21, 2017, 19:45 IST
Oct 21, 2017, 19:00 IST
Oct 21, 2017, 16:10 IST