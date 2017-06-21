56,000 buildings in Mumbai do not have Occupation Certificate



According to the civic norms, an occupation certificate is mandatory for moving into a new building. PIC FOR REPRESENTATION

Occupation Certificate (OC) applications with the BMC continue to build up with around 56,000 buildings in the city lacking an OC. The civic body has issued the certificate to only 1,766 buildings in the last five years, with only 51 issuances in 2016-17.

According to the civic norms, OC is mandatory for moving into a new building. Any resident living in a flat without an OC being issued to the building is liable to be prosecuted. Further, an OC ensures the building gets a normal water connection and property charges, instead of high prices charged to buildings without an OC.

The civic body received 6,393 OC proposals in the past five years, and out of them, it has granted approvals to about 3,072 under construction buildings.

In 2012-13, 468 OCs were issued, while 412 were issued in 2013-14. The figure was at 408 in 2014-15 and 2015-16 had 427 OCs, which dipped to only 51 issuances in the last year.

mid-day had previously reported about how the when the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) came into effect last month, government ministers and officials had said the authority would also hear the pleas of those who have not been granted an OC, but have been given possession.

However, in a meeting with the state housing department, RERA officials had suggested that the residents should not approach RERA as its agenda is to provide houses in time-bound manner.

RERA officials had also proposed that the state housing department should make deemed conveyance of buildings without OCs easier, which will further help them, in case of redevelopment plans.

A civic official from the building proposal department said, "We have to check all the factors before issuing the OC, as there are violations of norms with developers going ahead and constructing more than what was approved. Then, the OC is not issued until it is regularized. Also, last year's Bombay High Court order regarding no new construction in the city has thrown our routine work out of gear." VP Chithore, chief engineer of the building proposals department remained unavailable for comment.

51 Number of Ocupation Certificates issued in 2016-17