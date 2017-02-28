57.36% turnout in Phase-V of UP polls



Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting votes in the first phase at Ghaziabad. File Pic

Lucknow: An estimated 57.36 per cent of the 1.81 crore electorate yesterday cast their votes amid tight security, during the fifth phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh, with Amethi and Faizabad assembly seats remaining the centre of attention.

The day-long poll process remained largely peaceful in 51 Assembly constituencies spread over 11 districts of the state.

"57.36 per cent polling was recorded till 5 PM and the figure is likely to go up as several voters waited in queues to exercise their franchise," UP Chief Electoral Officer T Venkatesh said.