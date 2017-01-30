57 dead in first US raid on Qaeda in Yemen under Donald Trump



The dawn raid was in Yakla district in Yemen. File pic



Aden: A US raid in Yemen killed 41 suspected Al-Qaeda militants and 16 civilians yesterday, an official said, in what would be America's first military action in the country under President Donald Trump.

Eight women and eight children were among those killed in the dawn raid in Yakla district, in the central province of Baida, said the provincial official and tribal sources.

Sources said the raid targeted the houses of three tribal chiefs linked to Al-Qaeda.

The provincial official said Apache helicopters also struck a school, a mosque and a medical facility, which were all used by Al-Qaeda militants.

The three prominent tribal figures killed in the attack were identified as brothers Abdulraouf and Sultan al-Zahab and Saif Alawai al-Jawfi, the official and other sources said. They were known for their strong links to Al-Qaeda. The Zahab brothers have two other Al-Qaeda brothers, who were killed in past drone strikes.

An Al-Qaeda chief, who was identified as foreigner Abu Barazan, was also killed in the attack, the official said.