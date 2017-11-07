58 deaths in 4 days, say authorities at Gorakhpur's BRD Hospital

At least 58 people, including 32 children, died within a span of four days between November 1 and 4 at Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital authority, confirmed hospital authorities. Prof D K Shrivastav, head of the Community Medicine Department, BRD hospital said, "Between November 1 and 4 there were 58 deaths, of which 32 are below 1 month and 26 are over 1 month of age." Prof Shrivastav said, "In the past 24 hours on Saturday, 10 children below 1 month and 5 children above 1 month have died. There were almost 235 patients on bed and the children who were below 1 month have died are mainly because of infection and malnutrition. 250 children have been admitted and 26 died amongst the children above 1 month."



Relatives carry a child at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital where over 60 children have died in the past week. Pic/PTI

However, when asked about the reason behind the children's deaths, Prof Shrivastav said it was due to lack of cleanliness in the areas the children lived in. "We are taking measures to spread awareness among the parents of the patients so that cleanliness is maintained," he said. On Sunday, reports of the deaths of at least 30 children within 48 hours at the hospital had hit the headlines.

Patients complain

Rahul Sahni, parent of a patient, said, "I am here since three days. My son has pneumonia and the medicines prescribed by the doctors are not showing any positive effects. Moreover, the treatment is being delayed." Another parent, Surjit lamented that he had been taking rounds of the hospital since a month but doctors are unable to determine the cause of his son's illness. Earlier, the Gorakhpur hospital was in focus after more than 60 children died in a span of six days.

SPspeak

The Samajwadi Party on Monday teared into the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government over negligence that led to the death of the children. SP spokesperson Sunil Yadav said, "This is not the first incident that has taken place in Gorakhpur. Even after this the current state government has not implemented any action of inquiry into the matter. It's sad to know and say that our government is laid back and not adhering to the cries of the common man." "Rather than running around temples and shrines in the state, Adityanath should get serious with the health issues of the children and build well-equipped hospitals and centres for them," he said.

30 No of kids who died in 48 hours at the hospital