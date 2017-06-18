58 people missing in London tower blaze presumed dead

London Tower blaze. Pic/AFP

A total of 58 people are presumed dead after the devastating fire in a London tower block, police chief Stuart Cundy said on Saturday.

"We've worked tirelessly to establish how many people we believe were in Grenfell Tower on the night and at this point in time we are unable to say that they are safe or well," he said. "Sadly, at this time there are 58 people who we have been told were in the tower on the night that are missing and therefore, sadly, I have to assume that they are dead." The number of confirmed fatalities remains at 30.

British Prime Minister Theresa May announced a $6.4 million fund following meeting with survivors of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The package includes a guarantee to rehouse people as close as practically possible to where they previously lived. The move came after strong criticism from London's mayor, Sadiq Khan.