6,000 chemists on strike today against government rules



A homeless woman finds shelter outside a shut pharmacy near KEM Hospital in Parel. Pics /Pradeep Dhivar

Many chemists began pulling down the shutters around midnight as part of a day-long strike on Tuesday called by their umbrella organisation, the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists.

Over 8 lakh chemists across India -- over 6,000 from the city -- will take part in a one-day token strike today to protest regulations on the sale of medicines and online pharmacy.

Chemists have been directed by the health ministry to upload all information related to the sale of medicines on an online portal. As per the order, wholesalers, retailers and e-pharmacies will have to register on the portal to maintain their data. Chemists say this is not possible with the existing infrastructure. They also fear that online pharmacy would eat into their business.

An employee of a chemist shop in Parel said post-midnight that of the 12 pharmacies in the vicinity of KEM Hospital, 11 will be kept shut all day. "We will close the shop after updating the stock logs. At least seven chemists here already closed up at midnight."