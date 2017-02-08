6.4-magnitude quake hits Pakistan

Islamabad: An earthquake measuring 6.4 magnitude at the Richter scale jolted the southwest region of Pakistan early on Wednesday morning, Pakistan's National Seismic Monitoring Centre said.

The strong tremors were felt in different areas of Pakistan's southwest province of Balochistan, including Turbat and coastal areas of Pasni and Gwadar at 3:03 a.m. local time, Xinhua reported. The epicentre was initially detected in an area some 23km west of fishing port Pasni, with a focal depth of 10km, the seismic centre said.

The temblor created panic among people who rushed out of their houses to open places despite of extreme cold weather, local Urdu TV channels reported. No immediate loss of life or damage of property has been reported yet from the affected areas.