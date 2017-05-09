6.4-magnitude quake strikes near Japanese island



Representation pic

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Miyakejima island in Japan on Tuesday, the weather agency here said, although no tsunami warning has been issued.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), the quake struck at 10.54 a.m. at a latitude of 25.2 degrees north and longitude of 126.5 degrees east in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa. The quake originated at a depth of 10 km, the agency said.

The temblor registered three on Japan's seismic scale which peaks at seven in areas in and around Miyakejima island, and also logged two on the scale in areas including Tarama and Ishigaki.

The weather agency said, "Although there may be slight sea-level changes in coastal regions, this earthquake has caused no damage to Japan." No accidents or injury have been reported so far.