6 children among 10 killed in Pakistan bomb attack

Peshawar: Six children were among 10 people killed yesterday when Taliban militants in Pakistan's northwest tribal region targeted a passenger van with a remote-controlled bomb. Thirteen people were also injured in the explosion.

The improvised explosive device (IED) blast targeted the van in Kontara village in central Kurram Agency. Jamaatul Ahrar, a splinter group of the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. The military's media wing, Inter Services Public Relations, said a special Mi-17 helicopter has been sent to Parachinar to bring the injured to Peshawar for treatment.