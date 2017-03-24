6 cops chase serial absconder, corner him in Thane housing society

CCTV camera footage of Tushar Koli's dramatic capture

Tushar Koli's free run has at last ended. The dreaded history-sheeter, who was among the top wanted criminals in Thane, had always managed to give the police the slip, but was finally caught earlier this week.

Koli, booked in six serious offences like attempt to murder, abduction, rioting and thefts, was cornered in a residential society in Kapurbawdi, Thane, on Tuesday by a team of six policemen and two watchmen. “He was being tracked for a while, but each time he was successful in giving the police the slip," said a Wagle Estate police officer.

On Tuesday, Koli was traced by the Wagle Estate police to Kapurbawdi through cellphone triangulation. A team of six police personnel reached the area and found Koli on the road, around a kilometre from a residential society. On spotting the police vehicle, Koli began to run, and then began a hot-footed chase. He entered the residential society, following which the police chased him on foot. Two police personnel were on his heels, while the others closed off all exits of the building.

The chase, which was caught on the society's CCTV cameras, ended 10 minutes later when two watchmen and three policemen cornered him and pinned him down.

Koli was remanded in police custody following his arrest and was set to be introduced in court today.