6 detained for Russian envoy's killing



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, second right, and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif lay flowers in memory of Andrei Karlov. Pic/AP/PTI

Ankara: The Turkish police detained six people over the killing of Russian ambassador Andrei Karlov, state media said yesterday, widening a probe to relatives of the off-duty policeman.

Turkey identified the killer as Mevlut Mert Altintas (22), who had worked for the Ankara riot police for over two years. He was killed minutes later by Turkey’s special forces.

His mother, father, sister and two other relatives were held in the western province of Aydin, while his flatmate in Ankara was also detained.

Coffin leaves for Russia

A Russian plane carrying the coffin of Karlov, who was draped in Russia’s national flag, took off from Ankara airport for Russia yesterday. It was loaded onto the plane by an honour guard of six Turkish soldiers following a ceremony on the tarmac of Esenboga airport.

The ceremony was attended by his widow, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, Deputy Prime Minister Tugrul Turkes and top Ankara-based diplomats.