6 killed in Sri Lanka landslides

At least six people were killed and several others reported missing on Friday due to landslides in two different areas in Sri Lanka's Kalutara district following heavy rainfall, police said.

Rescue operations are currently underway at both the affected locations -- Kosbawaka and Delpawatta, Xinhua news agency reported.

Airforce helicopters were also dispatched to assist the people trapped in their homes and other locations due to rising water levels.

Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Centre (DMC) on Friday issued flood and landslide warnings in several areas of the country

Although the exact number of those affected is still unknown, rescue and evacuation missions are ongoing in several areas, a DMC official said.

Highways and railway lines in several areas remained inundated hampering transport services while schools across the Sabaragamuwa province remained closed.

The Meteoroglogy Department in its latest weather report warned of showers and strong winds to continue over the southwestern part of the country.

