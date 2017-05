Six Pakistani fishermen were apprehended and their boat seized by the Border Security Force, an official said on Thursday.

"On May 11 at about 1300 hours, a BSF patrol party apprehended six Pakistani fishermen, who were fishing in Indian waters near mouth of Mal creek," the BSF official told IANS.

He said their wooden country boat was also seized. It however capsized while being towed to shore due to leakage.