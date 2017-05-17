6 women held for stealing USD 8,300 from foreigner aboard metro



Representation pic

Six women have been arrested for allegedly stealing a Canadian citizen's purse containing US dollars worth Rs 5.30 lakh and passport, police said today.

T Sukuraman, a Canadian citizen, took the metro from Karol Bagh and deboarded at Rajiv Chowk on May 8, they said.

While alighting he found that a black purse containing USD 8,300, his passport and other documents was missing, they added.

He filed a police complaint and police scanned the CCTV footage from the cameras.

Within 24 hours, they arrested six women from Ghazipur for their alleged involvement in the theft.