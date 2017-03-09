60.03% voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh, but over 86% in Manipur



A woman displays an indelible ink mark on her finger after casting her vote at Varanasi. Pic/AFP

Lucknow: Over 60 per cent of the 1.41 crore voters yesterday exercised their franchise in the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 40 seats, bringing down the curtain on a gruelling two-month-long process.

"60.03 per cent votes were polled till 5 PM," Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer T Venkatesh said.

The turnout for these seats was 57.92 per cent in the last Assembly polls in 2012.

The average turnout in the seven phases of polling that began on February 11 has been around 60-61 per cent compared to 59.48 per cent in 2012.

The poll percentage in the first phase was 64.22, in the second 65.16, third phase 61.16, fourth phase 60.37, fifth phase 57.37 and sixth phase 57.03.

Yesterday's exercise passed off by and large peacefully and no untoward incident was reported from the three constituencies in the Naxal-affected districts of Sonbhadra, Mirzapur and Chandauli. Poll percentage in these areas was Chakia 59, Duddhi 62 and Robertsganj 58.

Over 86% vote in Manipur

Colourfully decked-up men and women came out in huge numbers to mark their democratic choice, as over 86 per cent votes were cast amidst tight security in the second and final phase of the Manipur Assembly polls on Wednesday.

Polling was generally peaceful notwithstanding a few stray incidents in the 22 constituencies spread over six districts — Thoubal, Ukhrul, Chandel, Tamenglong, Kamjomg and Senapati, officials said.

The voter turnout was 86.5 per cent in the first phase covering 38 constituencies on March 4.