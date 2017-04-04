60 acres of mangroves forest destroyed in Gorai

A confidential report prepared by chief of Mangroves cell allegedly states that Pan India Paryatan Limited (PIPL) Essel Group has destroyed around 60 acre of mangroves forest in Gorai belt for carrying our construction of a resort.

The copy of the report was obtained by a city based green activists through RTI. The green activist has been fighting to save the mangroves forest in the western suburbs of Mumbai from Dahisar to Andheri. The New Link Roads Association Forum has alleged that the PIPL was responsible for the destruction of mangroves.

Activist Harish Pande from the forum said, "On the basis of our complaint 5 demolition notices have been served by MMRDA but no progress on it. In breach arrogance Essel Group has now freshly destroyed approximately 50 acres of mangroves and wetlands and reclaimed it. They are replacing mangroves with fresh water plantations and lawns for their upcoming illegal resort.

The activists have also alleged that MMRDA, BMC, Police, Tehsildar, Collector, Mangroves Cell, MPCB are all silent spectators to this environmental carnage by one of the biggest Corporae Houses in India

"The Satellite images are undisputed evidence of this carnage.We are moving the Honourable High Court and filing a fresh affidavit in this regard in our PIL 87 of 2013.Our complaints have also been escalated to the Wetlands Committee constituted by the HC and the Konkan Commissioner." added Pande

As per the details of the report, the Mangroves Cell had received a complaint in 2013 about the destruction of mangroves that was taking place because the pipes that were a source of sea water to reach mangroves were blocked. The investigation into the same revealed that the stones were kept to block the tidal water reaching mangroves.

The Gorai Machchimar Sahaakari Sanstha Limited had also filed a complaint alleging that destruction of mangroves was done. Following the complaints made by various organizations, the then Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Suresh Thorat in the report has stated that the Essel World group had done systematic and deliberate destruction of mangroves in private land.

What the Essel Group has to say

A spokesperson said, "The fact mentioned in the letter from New Link Residents Forum, dated 27/03/2017 mentioning massive reclamation of wetlands and destruction of mangroves by PIPPL is not true and absolutely baseless."

At the onset it is to be pointed out here that, MCGM, MCZMA, SEIAA all have approved the augmentation of the existing Rain Water Harvesting Scheme (RWHS). Further, in lands around the RWHS ponds have been cultivating mangrove saplings in poly-packs which are transplanted to the designated mangrove site.

The RWHS scheme is thus currently in operation. The operation and maintenance procedure however involves laying of soil around the lands of RWHS Ponds, which were earlier never occupied by mangroves.All the allegations are misleading. Ecological balance is of prime importance to us and as a responsible organisation we ensure absolute accountability in every initiative of ours."