60-year-old arrested for raping minor in New Delhi

Representational picture

New Delhi: A 60-year-old man was arrested and another detained for raping a 15-year-old girl in New Delhi, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Mijhawan, was arrested on Monday night after a police complaint was lodged by the minor's family, while his accomplice in the case has been detained.

The incident occurred when the Class 9 student, a resident of Shakarpur in Netaji Subhash Place, left for home after her tuition classes on March 4, police said.

"The accused persons, who were in plain clothes, stopped her on the way posing as policemen and told her they had an objectionable MMS relating to her," a senior police officer said.

"They then took her to a nearby under construction building on the pretext of interrogating her, where they raped her."

They also threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the crime to anyone, the officer added.

The victim, a student of government school, said the accused persons again molested her on Monday while she was returning from her school, after which she narrated the ordeal to her family, police added.