65-year-old broker killed over personal rivalry



Devendra Jayantilal Doshi

The Kandivli police found a share broker's body in his flat on Mathuradas road, Kandivli west, on Sunday night.

According to circumstantial evidence, Devendra Doshi (65) had a violent fight with his assailants. Cops also recovered a knife from near his body. The officers also said that Doshi's head was smashed against the wall, which made his eyes pop out. The motive is still not clear, but cops suspect it to be because of a personal rivalry as no valuables from the house are missing.

Relative finds body

The police said Doshi's relatives and friends tried to reach him over the phone throughout Sunday, but he did not answer. A friend then told a distant relative, who lives in the same locality. He reached Doshi's house and found the door locked. He called a key maker and got it opened. On finding Doshi's body, he told the police.

Investigation revealed that a TV servicing boy had visited Doshi's house a couple of hours before the murder. He said he had seen two people entering Doshi's residence while he was leaving. The building watchman confirmed the same.

An officer said, "The two people who entered Doshi's house before the murder are our suspects. We have also found a stock of viagra and condoms from his house, which proves that he was sexually active."