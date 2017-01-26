68th Republic Day Parade: All that happened at Rajpath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Pranab Mukherjee

The 68th Republic Day celebrations began here on Thursday, with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan the Chief Guest at the annual parade.

The highlights of this year's Republic Day parade include a 149-member United Arab Emirates Presidential Guard.

Here's a complete lowdown

9.55 am: PM Modi and the three service chiefs pay tribute at Amar Jawan Jyoti.

Paying tributes at Amar Jawan Jyoti. pic.twitter.com/uj5hGZOTlX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2017



9.57 am: President Pranab Mukherjee leaves for Rajpath.

9.58 am: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar arrives at Rajpath.

9.59 am: PM Narendra Modi arrives at Rajpath, meets CJI Khehar.



10.00 am: President Pranab Mukherjee arrives at Rajpath.

10.02 am: The unfurling of the National Flag, alongwith the national anthem being played with a 21 gun salute at Republic Day Parade.

10.05 am: Chief Guest HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Pranab Mukherjee being received and welcomed by PM Modi.



10.07 am: President awards Ashok Chakra to Havaldar Hangpan Dada for selfless service to nation. Award is received by wife Mrs Chasen Lowang Dada.

10.10 am: Four Mi-17 V5 helicopters in inverted ‘Y’ formation, to shower flower petals.

10.12 am: Parade is commanded by Lt. General Manoj Mukund Naravane,Sena Medal,Vishisht Seva Medal General Officer Commanding,Delhi Area.

10.14 am: Marching smartly is the contingent of the UAE led by Abood Musabeh Abood Musabeh Alghfeli.

10.16 am: Impressive military band of the UAE comprising of 35 musicians playing a delightful marching tune Kaptien.

10.18 am: First contingent is of 61 Cavalry led by Captain Pritam Mishra. This is only serving active Horse Regiment in world.

10.20 am: PM Modi with the Chief Guest for the Republic Day HH General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

10.22 am: Missile Regiment, Mobile Autonomous Launcher of the Brahmos Missile system led by Captain Sunith Lopes.

10.24 am: The CBRN Reconnaissance Vehicle of the CBRN Company of 475 Engineer Brigade led by Major PK Morolia.

10.26 am: Akash Weapon System of 27 Air Defence (Missile) Regiment led by Captain Anendra Bansal and Lieutenant Garima

10.28 am: Mechanised Infantry Regiment parading at Rajpath.

10.32 am: Contingent of Gallant Gorkhas of the 5 Gorkha Rifles of 58 Gorkha Training Centre led by Lieutenant Raushan Kumar

Yadav.

10.34 am: Smartly marching contingent of Madras Engineering Group & Centre led by Captain Priyanshu Dhama.

10.35 am: The 103 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Sikh Light Infantry led by Major Gurpal Singh Dhanju at Republic Day

parade.

10.36 am: The captivating tune of ‘Jai Bharati’ played by the Brass Band of the Indian Navy consisting led by Ramesh Chand

Katoch.

10.37 am: Contingent of Indian Navy Tableau parading at Republic Day Parade.

10.38 am: Madras Engineering Group and Centre led by Captain Priyanshu Dhama from 38 Assault Engineer Regiment.

10.39 am: Indian Navy Tableau at #RepublicDay Parade 2017

10.40 am: Indian Coast Guard Marching Contingent led by Arvind Kumar Pandey marching in the Republic Day parade.

10.41 am: CRPF marching contingents passes through the Rajpath, on the occasion of 68th Republic Day Parade 2017.

10.42 am: Assistant Sub-Inspector Karan Singh leading the Central Industrial Security Force Band consisting of 84 personnel.

10.43 am: Sub Inspector Jagjit Singh leads the Delhi Police, playing the 'Delhi Police' song.

10.44 am: Contingent of National Security Guard (NSG) popularly known as the Black Cat Commandoes.

10.45 am: Delhi Police marching contingents passes through the Rajpath, on 68th Republic Day Parade 2017.

10.46 am: Senior Division NCC Girls Marching Contongent led by Senior Under Officer Aishwarya

10.47 am: Contingent Commander Ms Osin Mosu of Union Christian College, Meghalaya leading NSS marching contingent comprising 160 volunteers.

10.48 am:



10.49 am: Yak Dance of Arunachal Pradesh being presented at a tableau in Republic Day parade.

10.50 am:

Live: Arunachal Pradesh Tableau passes through the Rajpath on 68th #RepublicDay Parade : https://t.co/sde5JnBVVn pic.twitter.com/myi5sA3oNX — MIB India (@MIB_India) January 26, 2017

10.54 am

Live: Maharashtra Tableau passes through the Rajpath on 68th #RepublicDay Parade : https://t.co/sde5JnBVVn pic.twitter.com/6ezX6gLlDT — MIB India (@MIB_India) January 26, 2017



10.57 am: Manipur Tableau passes through the Rajpath on 68th Republic Day Parade.

11.00 am: Tableau of Gujarat passes through the Rajpath on 68th Republic Day Parade.

11.02 am:

11.04 am: Goa Tableau passes through the Rajpath.

11.11 am: Assam Tableau passes through the Rajpath at Republic Day.

11.15 am:

Live: Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation Tableau at Rajpath on #RepublicDay https://t.co/sde5JnBVVn pic.twitter.com/bzHvy00DVf — MIB India (@MIB_India) January 26, 2017

11.30:

Rajpath comes alive with dare devil

stunts of motorbike riders on #RepublicDay Parade 2017 https://t.co/sde5JnBVVn pic.twitter.com/RZWg6cz7sG — MIB India (@MIB_India) January 26, 2017



11.40 am: HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan,President Pranab Mukherjee and PM Modi with other dignitaries witnessing

Republic Day Parade.

11.42 am: The sky dotted with baloons over Rajpath on 68th Republic Day Parade.

11.44 am: When India-UAE ties march together! A special contingent of UAE troops participate in the Republic Day parade

11.45 am: Republic Day Parade 2017 concludes.