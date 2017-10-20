This 69-year-old woman is known for robbing other women of their gold ornaments at hospitals after giving them spiked drinks. However, her unique skills landed her in police custody after one of her victims filed a complaint with the Agripada police. The accused, identified as Kamrunissa Jamil Sheikh, had earlier drugged two other patients, cases related to which were registered at the Azad Maidan and Tilak Nagar police stations. Police suspect that she might have committed more such offences.



According to the police, on December 6, 2016, Dharavi resident Kantabai Dhanaji Yelekar (65) had gone to Nair Hospital for an eye check-up when the incident took place. While she was checking her case papers, Sheikh approached her and started a conversation. When Yelekar told her that she was going to visit ward number 10, Sheikh said that there was too much rush and invited her for a cup of tea. After having some tea, Yelekar started feeling uneasy. Sheikh asked her to take some rest, following which she fell asleep. However, when she woke up, she found that all her ornaments were missing and even her purse was stolen. Baffled, she went home and narrated the incident to her sister, who asked her to file a police complaint. Thereafter, the Agripada cops registered a case against the accused under sections 328 (attempt to cause injury by means of poison etc to commit crime) and 379 (theft) of IPC.

Soon after, Savlaram Agavane, senior police inspector, formed a team and started investigating the case. They checked CCTV footages of the hospital and asked informers to be on the lookout for her. Acting on information that a woman was found wandering on hospital premises, the cops arrested Sheikh from Govandi, where she resides.

