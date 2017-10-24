Seven Delhi Police personnel have been dismissed from service for allegedly allowing an arrested middleman in the Election Commission (EC) bribery case to shop in a Bengaluru mall where he had been taken for a court hearing, police said today.



Representation pic

The seven police personnel of the 3rd Battalion were suspended on October 19 and an inquiry was ordered against them. They were Assistant Sub Inspector Rajesh, head constables Jeevan and J George and constables Nitin Kumar, Keshav Kumar, Dharmendar and Pushpender. After the inquiry report found them guilty of "unprofessional conduct", they were dismissed from service, said Dependra Pathak, the chief spokesperson of Delhi Police and special commissioner of police (Traffic).

They have also been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act (POC), he added. Sukesh Chandrashekhar was arrested on April 16 here for allegedly taking money from AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dhinakaran to bribe EC officials in connection with the dispute over the AIADMK poll symbol--'two leaves'. Chandrasekhar was escorted by the Delhi Police to Mumbai, Coimbatore and Bengaluru for court hearings between October 9 and 16. He had a court hearing in Mumbai, Coimbatore and Bengaluru on October 9, 12 and 16 respectively.

According to a report submitted by the Income Tax Department to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Chandrasekhar was allowed to roam and shop in a mall in Bengaluru and even carry out business deals, a senior police officer said. After an inquiry was conducted in the matter, a case was registered against the police personnel by the Crime Branch two days ago and they were dismissed from service, the police said.