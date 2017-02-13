7 crime stories that shocked Mumbai in the past week

From drug peddling to murder and rape to cyber-bullying, a number of deplorable crimes shook the city of Mumbai over the last few days. Here are some of the many that made headlines

Meow-meow peddlers hire pretty girls to boost drug trade

Peddlers of Mephedrone, popularly known as MD or Meow-Meow, are purring at a new business model to rake in the drug money. They are turning ‘good-looking’ and emotionally vulnerable teenagers from city colleges into addicts and then using their dependence on the drug to peddle it further into their circles. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) learnt about this trend after two teens - a girl and a boy - approached them with their families. Parents of the teens recently visited the NCB office and sought help.

55-year-old rapes woman under garb of black magic

A 55-year-old house help was held for raping a 30-year-old maid by threatening to perform black magic on her. The accused had assured the maid nine months ago that he would help her reunite with her husband, who had left her, through black magic. Savita (name changed) was living with her husband and two kids in Antop Hill. After problems cropped up, she left him, took the kids and started living with her mother.

Indian heritage looter nabbed in Gamdevi

DRI arrested top US-based smuggler of Indian-origin after raids at his Gamdevi home and Byculla godown. The officials recovered 11 antique sculptures valued at billions of dollars, which he’d sell at global auctions after faking ASI certificates. After a decade of India being robbed of its rare and ancient sculptures and artefacts worth billions from temples and sites, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, finally managed to nab Indian-origin US businessman Vijay Nanda, believed to be a top global smuggler, running an international syndicate dealing in precious antiques, from South Mumbai.

Rogue driver knocked biker down night before he killed school kids

Night before Shivkumar Kandu drove a truck into two Nalasopara kids- Hawari Alman Kadir and Aditya Prajapati last Monday, he had knocked down a biker, but apathetic cops let him go scot-free without lodging complaint. Around 12.30 am last Monday, Kandu (30) dashed into a biker in Nirman Nagar, Nalasopara, fracturing his arm. Three passers-by - MNS workers Aslam Khan and Rohan Nerulkar, and Harendra Pandey - were drawn to the accident spot, hearing the biker’s cries. The trio alleged that no complaint was filed in the case, and Kandu was left scot-free.

Accused of cyber-bullying, 16-year-old commits suicide

Fed up of the constantly being accused of creating a fake Facebook profile of one of her best friends, 16-year-old Poonam Yadav decided to end her life by jumping from the sixth floor of a building opposite her school. Poonam, the daughter of Akhilesh Yadav, a Navy officer of the subedar rank was a student of the Kendriya Vidyalaya. The police said that parents of her friend were constantly harassing her over the last weekend for making the fake profile and sending obscene messages to some common friends. Cops have booked the parents of the friend and arrested her father.

As debt mounted, Kerala man planned his own murder, and then killed himself

The Chembur police have cracked the ‘murder’ case of a Kerala jeweller after a weeks-long probe. They have found out that the deceased S Sathish, actually killed himself on being unable to pay off his mounting debt but tried to make it look like a murder to ensure his family got the insurance money. Sathish who hails from Thrissur, had first made attempts to rob other merchants for money, but when all that failed, he grew frustrated and decided to end his life. Sathish used to visit Mumbai to sell gold ornaments.

Vasai man shot dead in Jamaica after he refused to empty cash register for the thugs

23-year old man was shot at his workplace in Jamaica in an armed robbery. The man identified as Rakesh Talreja, originally from Vasai area of Thane had refused to empty the cash register for the Thugs. On Thursday night, three men had entered the electronics showroom where Talreja was employees, pretending to be the customers. They then pointed gun at the three salesmen present, including Talreja, demanding that they empty the cash register. Two of the salesmen agreed, wile Talreja refused to act on the trio’s order. The robbers then shot all the three of them, injuring two and killing Talreja.