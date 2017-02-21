7 crime stories that shocked Mumbai in the past week

Man killed by friend for refusing to dance at birthday party

A 21-year-old man was murdered by his 24-year-old friend for apparently declining to dance at the birthday bash of a common friend. According to a Hindustan Times report, the incident occurred at around 4:00 am at Gundavali, Andheri East, outside a lottery shop, in which the deceased Ankush Jadhav stayed. The accused, Ketan Shirvadkar and the deceased, who were part of a group of five friends, had decided to throw a birthday party for one of them during which alcohol was consumed. Both entered into an argument as the reverly progressed, when Shirvadkar asked Jadhav to dance, which the latter refused to do. This led to an argument between the two, which turned into a fight during which Shirvadkar hit Jadhav with a wooden plank. Jadhav succumbed to his injures after being admitted to the Trauma Care hospital.

Ulhasnagar women smuggled gold by hiding them in rectums

In a rather bizarre incident, two women and a man were booked at Mumbai airport on Wednesday for allegedly trying to smuggle gold concealed inside rectums. According to a report in Times of India, both are widows, and repeat offenders as well. The duo has been identified as Salochna Keshwani (60) and Mohini Lalawani (35). On Wednesday, customs officers stopped the two on their arrival from Bangkok, on suspicion. The officers undertook a clinical examination. The same revealed that 450gm of gold worth Rs 13.65 lakh was ridden in their rectums. However, the duo did not admit to the crime. They had children who depended on them financially. On coming to know of the same, officials told the duo that they would that inform the children about their criminal activities. It was only after this that the two admitted to the crime.

Mumbai Police responds to woman's tweet about receiving 15 porn clips

The Mumbai police force is trying to trace a person, who allegedly sent over 15 porn clips and photos to a woman on her cellphone. The incident came to light after the woman complained about the issue on the city police’s Twitter page. The woman (name withheld) lives in the suburbs and works as an animal activist. She also uploaded screenshots of the porn clips, photos and texts messages, even forwarding them to Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. "She was so disturbed that she uploaded 12 screen shots of her phone from the sender's number +917258940771," a police official said. A police source said that the woman has been receiving such messages since the last few days. She had also discussed the same with her friends, who asked her to report the matter to the police.

Has Meow Meow entered Bollywood?

A tip off to a cop in Manipur posted as an election observer led to the busting of a drug acket trying to establish its roots in the vicinity surrounded by the artists of Bollywood and TV soaps. Following the seizure of 2,400 kilograms of Meow Meow drugs worth Rs. 48 lakh, the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) sleuths have also learned that the racket had its connections in three states of country including Gujarat, Punjab and Mumbai. "On interrogation we found that the drugs were to be supplied to some dealer in a posh locality of Oshiwara. Our sources have told us that this dealer supplies drug to film and TV artists from the field of acting, fashion, make-up and modelling. We are further working on the information," an officer said.

Villager held for killing mother-in-law in Thane

District rural police arrested a villager in Thane for allegedly killing his mother-in-law in Sahapur. Yamuna Bhange (45) and the accused identified as Pandu Rathad (39) lived at Muchala Pada in Sahapur taluka and used to often quarrel over petty matters, police said. They picked up a tiff last morning over some issue and the accused in a fit of rage picked up an axe and attacked his mother-in-law, killing her on the spot. The accused was booked under IPC section 302 (murder) following a complaint lodged by his wife, police said, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem.

Fight over plastic bag claims shopkeeper's life

A petty quarrel over an extra plastic bag ended up with a shopkeeper of a sweet mart, Kaluram Bhutaji Raika (35), paying with his life. According to a Hindu report, the arrested accused has been identified as Maruti Bende (32). Raika hails from Rajasthan and worked with Riddhi Siddhi Sweet Mart at Devicha Pada, Taloja. On Sunday evening, Bende visited the shop and purchased sweets worth Rs 80. Raika packed the same in a in a plastic bag. Bende, however, asked for an extra plastic bag. The shopkeeper refused, resulting in the fight. Raika allegedly abused Bende in Rajasthani and the latter retaliated by slapping him. Bende left the shop after that, but Raika lost consciousness. Due to the assault, a nerve below Raika's left ear got damaged. Doctors said he had to undergo surgery an emergency surgery. Unfortunately, Raika died during the surgery.

Diamond dealer from Malad booked, associate held for cheating

The economic offences wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has booked a 34-year-old diamond dealer from Malad, and arrested her associate for allegedly cheating over a dozen city diamond traders of Rs 25.59 crore. Around a fortnight ago, the EOW registered a case of cheating, criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust against diamond trader Durga Vishal Mamtola, a Kandivli resident, and Kalpesh Mahendra Shah. Shah, from Malad, was arrested on Friday. Hemant Shah (38), a diamond trader, in his complaint, has alleged that he and other diamond traders in 2013 gave diamonds and jewellery to Mamtola at a rate of Rs 25,000-Rs 35,000 per carat, to sell them for more profitable rates. Mamtola gave these to Kalpesh, for trading at a profitable price. The two accused won the trust of the traders by initially sending money regularly from diamond selling. "Kalpesh and Mamtola, between 2013 and 2016, have taken diamonds worth. Rs 55 crore from the traders, but only returned Rs 33 crore to them. When furious traders asked them about this, they were told by the accused that their diamonds were sold at the rate of Rs 19,000 per carat. They refuse to return the remaining Rs 22.32 crore," said an officer.