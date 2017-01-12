7 days after Mumbai school kid lost finger, principal suspended



Jivika Mistry

Though five-year-old Jivika Mistri will never get back her finger, which she lost in an accident at school, the Chairman’s decision of suspending the principal Penelope Miranda and an attendant, has surely given some solace to her parents. The decision came following a meeting held between 300 parents, Jivika’s father Hemant Mistri and the Thakur Public School chairman VK Singh.

Hemant, who had a personal meeting with Singh on Monday, claimed that the decision was not taken based on just what happened with his daughter, but it was the result of all the grievances put forward by parents. He further said, “The principal’s suspension should be a lesson for all those schools which are not responsible towards their students.”

Hemant said, “I thank the chairman for giving a patient hearing to all the parents and taking a quick decision. I will soon take back my FIR against the school.”

The case

On January 5, Jivika’s mother reached her school to receive her. Her little finger, which got cut from the middle, was bleeding profusely and she was crying in pain. Instead of rushing her to a hospital, the school authorities kept her waiting till her mother arrived. Her father had lodged an FIR against the school for not providing her timely medical attention. Though she underwent a surgery, her finger could not be fixed.

Parents had staged protests demanding a clarification from the school and strict action against the principal.