7 killed as cable car plummets in Gulmarg



A policeman carries an injured child to a hospital. Pic/PTI

Four members of a Delhi family and three tourist guides were killed when a cable car came crashing down after a ropeway snapped midair in the skiing destination of Gulmarg yesterday, police said.

A tree, uprooted by strong winds, fell on the ropeway of Gulmarg Gondola, an official said. It severed the lines and the cable car plummeted to the ground, the official said.

Four of the deceased belonged to a family from Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, the official said. They have been identified as Jayant Andraskar, his wife Manisha Andraskar and their two daughters, Anagha and Janhvi.

Three people from Kashmir - Mukhtar Ahmad, a resident of Chonti Patri Babareshi, and Jahangir Ahmad and Farooq Ahmad Chopan, both residents of Tangmarg - were also killed in the accident.

Two others, Tariq Ahmad and Ajaz Ahmad, both residents of Pachhar, were injured and were taken to a hospital in Srinagar. All the five locals were said to be working as tourist guides in Gulmarg. An official of the cable car company said about 100 people, who had used the ropeway, were stranded and rescue efforts were on.

100 Number of other people who were stranded