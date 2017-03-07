7 minor girls in Kerala orphanage raped for 2 months



Seven minor girls at an orphanage here have alleged being raped over a period of two months, police said today. The girls, all in the age group of 14-15 years, were staying at the orphanage at Muttil in Kalpetta in Wayanad district.

The incident came to light after one of the girls was seen coming out from a nearby shop in suspicious circumstances and was questioned by the orphanage staff, following which a complaint was lodged with the police, they said.

A probe has been launched into the case and some persons have been questioned, a top police official said, adding no arrests have been made so far. Any other information about the incident was not known immediately and police said more details would be shared as the probe progresses.

The incident comes close on the heels of a 16-year-old girl being allegedly raped by a church vicar at Kottiyoor in neighbouring Kannur district. The girl gave birth to a baby boy on February 7 after which the priest was arrested. Seven other accused in the case, five of them nuns and a doctor, are still absconding.