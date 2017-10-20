Diwali is the time when gifts galore. Ditch the cliche Diwali gifts like crockeries and dry fruit boxes and opt for some offbeat and interesting ones. We have listed seven such interesting ideas on offbeat Diwali gift that you can present on to your friends and families.





1. Wine and wine glasses: Everyone has that fancy friend who prefers a classic or expensive booze. If you have one such friend who fancies drinking wine with some Swiss chocolates and cheese cubes, then giving a set of wine glasses as a Diwali gift can be a perfect idea. Pair the elegant wine glasses with a wine bottle of your choice.



2. Traditional snacks wrapped in pataka-themed boxes: Diwali gifts are incomplete without traditional snacks like chaklis, potato chips, moong daal and chana. Gifting these regular and traditional snacks wrapped in pataka-themed boxes might be a good idea. This will look offbeat yet interesting and attractive.



3. Hand-painted bottle lamps: With fairy lights inserted inside them, hand-painted bottle lamps can do wonders to a bare corner in your friend or relative’s house. You can customise several bottles with different designs. Or else, create a blend of designs in one bottle. Light up Diwali with such graceful and innovative hand-painted bottle lamps.



4. Alibaug escape: The Diwali long weekend calls for a weekend getaway. Alibaug is around 120km away from Mumbai and is an ideal destination to relax and rejuvenate over the long weekend. Several resorts located at the beach destination make for a comfortable stay. Pick a resort of your choice and gift a one-night-two-day voucher of the same to your dear ones.





5. Plants and saplings: Gifting guests with plants and saplings is one of the many offbeat ideas you can think about. Wrap the plants nicely with attractive wrapping paper or simply put them in a bright paper bag.





6. Spa voucher: Even though Diwali calls for a holiday, one hardly gets time to rest. Get a spa voucher and get your offbeat Diwali gift idea sorted. The pampering session presented by you will surely be remembered by your dear ones for years to come.





7. Tea lights in a mason jar: Tea lights are said to be the best ever offbeat Diwali gifts. Spiral the fairy lights in a mason jar and give it a pretty look.