Pune: 7 samaritans give Rs 92,000 to tea vendor after reading mid-day report



Tea vendor Somnath Giram has been bedridden since for want of funds for his treatment

Seven Good Samaritans have restored Somnath Giram's - and our - faith in humanity. Within just a day of mid-day's report on Maharashtra's earn-and-learn scheme ambassador being rendered bedridden and helpless following an accident, citizens opened their hearts and purses.



An accident in September last year left tea vendor Somnath Giram paralysed from the waist down

As of last evening, Giram received Rs 92,000 in aid. His physiotherapy sessions alone cost around Rs 30,000 a month.

On May 6, mid-day had highlighted the inspirational rise of Giram, the son of a farmer from Akluj in Solapur, who worked as a tea vendor in Pune while pursuing his MCom and preparing for the chartered accountancy (CA) examination. Subsisting on a monthly meagre salary of Rs 15,000, Giram cleared the CA examination in January last year.



Mahesh Nimbalkar, one of the seven contributors

Fickle luck

Continuing his streak of good fortune, he became the ambassador of the state government's earn-and-learn scheme in April the same year, and toured colleges and universities across the state, sharing his life experiences with them. But, an accident in September left him paralysed from the waist down.

The government and the fraternity of chartered accountants helped out with the initial treatment, but the funds soon dried up. Giram (31) needs around Rs 30,000 a month for physiotherapy sessions alone.

The do-gooders

Moved by his plight, six persons and a charitable trust have collectively contributed Rs 92,000 towards his medical expenses. The state government is yet to offer any aid.

Mahesh Nimbalkar from Solapur, one of the benefactors, says he was in Mumbai when he read the mid-day report. "He is our pride. One who offered a ray of hope to underprivileged children struggling to stay in school should not be left this hopeless. I shared his story on a WhatsApp group and four friends offered to help him out as well."

Kriti Oswal (40), a Pune businessman who contributed Rs 50,000, says he sees in Giram a role model for his children. "My eldest child is in Std XII and the other is in Std X. When Giram beat all odds to clear the CA examination last year, I told my children his story. After learning of his current condition, I only want him to become self-dependent again."

Sharmila Tamankar, a retired banker from Pune who, too, helped out, only wishes to see Giram back on his feet.

Giram is overwhelmed by the outpour of altruism. "I wish to get back on my feet and motivate students once again." He, however, rues the government's silence on his predicament.