7-year-old girl writes cute letter to Sundar Pichai, gets awesome reply

Chloe Bridgewater. Pic/Twitter

Seven-year-old Chloe Bridgewater, who lives in Hereford, UK and is fascinated by Kindle Fire tablet and robots wrote to Google CEO Sundar Pichai applying for a job.

The letter addressed to 'Google Boss' mentions her skills like swimming and her plans to work with chocolate factory.

This is the letter that Chloe sent.

Letter from Chloe. Pic/Twitter

Dear google boss,

My name is Chloe and when I am bigger I would like a job with google. I also want to work in a chocolate factory and do swimming in the olympics. I go swimming on Saturday and a Tuesday. My dad said I can sit on bean bags and go down slides and wide go karts in a job in google. I like computers too and have a tablet I play games on. My dad gave me a game where I have to move a robot up and down squares, he said it will be good for me to learn about computers. My dad said he will get me a computers one day. I am 7 years old and my teachers tell my mum and dada I am very good in class and am good at my spelling and reading and my sums. My dad told me if I carry on being good and learning then one day I will be able to have a job at google. My sister Hollie is also very clever but she like doll and dressing up, she is 5. My dad told me to give you a application to get a job in google. I don't really knwo what one of them is but he said a letter will do for now. Thank you for reading my letter, I have only ever sent one other and that was to Father Christmas. Good bye.

Chloe Bridgewater Age 7

Sundar Pichai. Pic/AFP

If the gesture was cute enough, the reply from Google CEO Sundar Pichai was heartwarming enough. Her father Andy Bridgewater on Twitter tweeted the letter received from the 'Google boss'.

my 7 yr old daughter wrote to the boss of Google asking for a job, she's so made up he replied! Thanks @sundarpichai pic.twitter.com/EMuANNHiVc — Andy Bridgewater (@B21DGY) February 13, 2017

Dear Chloe,

Thank you so much for your letter. I'm glad that you like computers and robots, an hope that you will continue to learn about technology. I think if you keep working hard and follow your dreams, you can accomplish everything you set your mind to-from working at Google to swimming in the Olympics. I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school.

All the best to you and your family.

Her father shared Pichai's response on LinkedIn, and said that "it's a much-needed confidence booster for Chloe, who was knocked down by a car years ago." He said that he would encourage Chloe to develop her skills and focus on her studies to fulfill her goal of working at Google in the future.