7-year-old raped in Yamunanagar, accused arrested



Representational Pic



Chandigarh: A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth living in her neighbourhood in Haryana's Yamunanagar town, police said today.

The 24-year-old accused, who committed the crime a week back, was arrested yesterday, Inspector Naresh Kumar, SHO of

the Sadar Police Station, said.

"The girl lived with her parents in a rented accommodation. The youth, who is a labourer, lured her on some pretext and raped her in his room," he said.

The girl was referred to PGIMER here after the incident, he said, and was discharged today. The victim's mother had lodged a police complaint two days after the incident.

"A case had been registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, at Sadar police station, Yamunanagar, on May 21. The accused was arrested yesterday," he said.

The latest incident comes close on the heels of two horrific incidents of rape in Haryana earlier this month.

While the body of a 23-year-old woman, who had been gang-raped and murdered, was found on the outskirts of Rohtak, a 26-year-old was gang-raped in a moving car in Gurugram and abandoned in a semi-conscious state near her house.