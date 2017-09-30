The residents of Amdeli village here had a long wait for 70 years before they could see their homes lit up with electricity and commute in public buses.
Gadchiroli guardian minister Raje Ambrishrao Atram
Amdeli, which has a population of around 200 people, all of whom are Telugu speaking, is on the border of Maharashtra and Telangana. District guardian minister Raje Ambrishrao Atram decided to provide these basic facilities for which he made a provision for a Rs 45 lakh fund in the District Planning Council for the village.
The officials of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd (MSEDCL) and Public Works Department (PWD) then started the work. The BJP MLA on Thursday inaugurated the facilities.
Trending Video
Watch video: Dahisar river touches the danger mark near National Park
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr