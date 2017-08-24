Thane: 75-year-old man dies after falling from 21st floor of his residential building



Representational picture

A 75-year-old man died after falling from the balcony of his 21st floor flat in a plush society in Thane's Vartak Nagar area. The police believe it was an accident and the family of the deceased, too, has not complained of any foul play.

The man has been identified as Firoz Adisar Gandhi, who had been living alone at Nilkanth Heights in the Upavan lake area. His daughter and son-in-law live in another wing in the same society.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 9am on Thursday. The watchman of the society was the first to know about the incident when he heard a loud sound and went to check. He found a completely disfigured body of Gandhi in the society compound. The watchman immediately informed the secretary, who in turn informed the police.

Gandhi was taken to the nearby City Civil hospital where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

"The senior citizen fell from the balcony of his flat. His family members have not complained of any foul play. We are registering an accidental death report (ADR) and probing the matter further," said Pradeep Giridhar, senior inspector of Vartak Nagar police station.

