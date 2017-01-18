7th Pay Commission: Government employees postpone strike

The three-day strike by Maharashtra State Government Employees Confederation to press for implementation of the 7th pay commission has been postponed after the government set-up a wage revision committee under former bureaucrat K P Bakshi.

A statement issued by the Confederation said Chief Secretary Swadheen Kshatriya invited the representatives for talks yesterday and discussed the pending demands.

Similarly, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also held talks with the representatives of the confederation and it was decided to set-up a wage revision committee headed by former bureaucrat Bakshi.

“The government said it was committed to implement the 7th pay commission and the pending demands would be addressed positively after the election code of conduct in the state ends,” the statement said.

Since last two years, government employees had raised the issue of various pending demands which were not being implemented despite assurances. The government was silent on the implementation of the 7th pay commission.